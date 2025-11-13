De Minaur keeps ATP Finals hopes alive with win over Fritz

TURIN, Italy :Australian Alex de Minaur pulled off a stunning 7-6(3) 6-3 win over Taylor Fritz in their last ATP Finals round-robin match on Thursday to eliminate the American and leave his own hopes of progression hanging on the outcome of the clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti.

De Minaur lived up to his 'Demon' nickname, showing energy and character as he hustled the lethargic-looking American all over the court, and after taking the first set tiebreak, stormed to victory following an early break in the second set.

A victory for Spanish world number one Alcaraz against Musetti in the other Jimmy Connors Group match would send De Minaur into the semi-finals along with Alcaraz, but a Musetti win would see the Australian exit the season-ending championships.

Alcaraz is now assured of his place in the semi-finals, win or lose, though defeat would put him in second place in the group, while a win would guarantee the Spaniard the year-end world number one spot ahead of Italy's Jannik Sinner.