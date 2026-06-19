De Minaur knocked out in quarter-finals at Queen's Club

LONDON, June 19 : Top seed Alex de Minaur's hopes of adding his name to the illustrious list of winners of the Queen's Club title ended in defeat by American Brandon Nakashima on Friday.

The Australian world number six is regarded as one of the best exponents of grass court tennis but was unable to handle the aggressive Nakashima in a 7-5 6-3 quarter-final defeat.

A tight opening set dominated by serve was edged by world number 32 Nakashima as he converted the first break point of the match in the 12th game.

De Minaur had a chance at 1-1 in the second set on Nakashima's serve but was unable to take it.

On a boiling hot day on Andy Murray Arena, he dropped serve at 3-4 and there was no way back as Nakashima clinched his first win against a top-10 player in two years.