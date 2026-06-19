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De Minaur knocked out in quarter-finals at Queen's Club
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De Minaur knocked out in quarter-finals at Queen's Club

De Minaur knocked out in quarter-finals at Queen's Club
Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 19, 2026 Australia's Alex de Minaur in action during his quarter final match against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
De Minaur knocked out in quarter-finals at Queen's Club
Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 19, 2026 Australia's Alex de Minaur in action during his quarter final match against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
De Minaur knocked out in quarter-finals at Queen's Club
Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 19, 2026 Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. celebrates winning his quarter final match against Australia's Alex de Minaur REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
19 Jun 2026 10:26PM
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LONDON, June 19 : Top seed Alex de Minaur's hopes of adding his name to the illustrious list of winners of the Queen's Club title ended in defeat by American Brandon Nakashima on Friday.

The Australian world number six is regarded as one of the best exponents of grass court tennis but was unable to handle the aggressive Nakashima in a 7-5 6-3 quarter-final defeat.

A tight opening set dominated by serve was edged by world number 32 Nakashima as he converted the first break point of the match in the 12th game.

De Minaur had a chance at 1-1 in the second set on Nakashima's serve but was unable to take it.

On a boiling hot day on Andy Murray Arena, he dropped serve at 3-4 and there was no way back as Nakashima clinched his first win against a top-10 player in two years.

Source: Reuters
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