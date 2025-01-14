De Minaur sees off Van de Zandschulp to progress in Melbourne

MELBOURNE : Australian number one Alex de Minaur recovered quickly after a dip in his level to move into the Australian Open second round with a 6-1 7-5 6-4 win over dangerous Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Tuesday.

While much of the interest leading into the Grand Slam has been on the comeback of maverick Nick Kyrgios, it is De Minaur that the Australians will be backing to end the country's 49-year wait for a men's singles champion at Melbourne Park.

The eighth seed looked every bit a potential champion as he powered through the opening set in 26 minutes conceding only 13 points, before tightening his grip with an early break in the next set for a 3-1 lead.

Things fell apart from there and an untimely forehand error from De Minaur allowed Van de Zandschulp to draw level but it is in scrappy situations that the Australian truly excels, and he saved two set points to hold for 5-5.

De Minaur pumped his fist and let out the emotions with a roar after breaking in the following game and then wrapped up the second set with an ace to draw loud cheers from the Rod Laver Arena crowd.

It was his turn to join fans in applauding world number 84 Van de Zandschulp after the tall Dutchman scampered to the back of the court and pulled off a stunning 'tweener en route to a clutch hold in the third set.

But De Minaur pounced again to break in the ninth game and he closed out the victory on serve in the next to book a meeting with American qualifier Tristan Boyer, who defeated Argentine Federico Coria 6-3 6-7(3) 4-6 7-5 6-1.