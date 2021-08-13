Logo
De Rossi ready for management after leaving Italy role
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Italy assistant coach Daniele De Rossi before the match Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain

13 Aug 2021 08:29PM (Updated: 13 Aug 2021 08:25PM)
ROME : Daniele De Rossi has revealed that he is leaving the Italy coaching staff to pursue his goal of becoming a manager in his own right.

The former AS Roma and Italy midfielder, who retired from playing last year, was one of Roberto Mancini's assistants during the Azzurri's triumphant Euro 2020 campaign.

"It was a difficult decision because I got on brilliantly with everyone. I will always be indebted to the national team. But I have a clear idea of what I want to do – coach," De Rossi told Gazzetta dello Sport on Friday.

"As strange as it may seem, given that I am only 38-years-old and have never sat in a dugout before, I feel ready.

"Continuing with the national team while waiting for the first vacancy to come up would not make sense and would not be fair to the federation or Mancini."

De Rossi was asked about the prospect of coaching his hometown club Roma, where he spent his entire playing career until a short-lived spell with Boca Juniors in Argentina shortly before his retirement.

"It will happen when I deserve it, but it is not an obsession," he said.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

