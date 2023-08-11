Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

De Vries to study negotiation at Harvard after losing F1 seat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

De Vries to study negotiation at Harvard after losing F1 seat

De Vries to study negotiation at Harvard after losing F1 seat

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 29, 2023 AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries ahead of the Grand Prix REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

11 Aug 2023 08:26PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dutch driver Nyck de Vries is heading to Harvard to study negotiation and leadership after losing his AlphaTauri Formula One seat to Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

The 28-year-old lasted just 10 races, without scoring a point, before being replaced at the Red Bull-owned team in July.

"I've never studied before in my life, in fact, I didn't even finish high school," he told the website on Friday.

"But in September I'm going to take a course at Harvard. Negotiation and Leadership, a little bit of studying. More because I just like it now that I have some time and the interest to learn other things."

De Vries was previously a reserve for Mercedes, whose team boss Toto Wolff is an executive fellow and guest lecturer at Harvard Business School.

The Austrian has helped teach MBA students a case study led by Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse entitled "Toto Wolff and the Mercedes Formula One Team".

De Vries is not the only ex-F1 driver to be heading back to school.

Former Williams driver Nicholas Latifi announced last month he was starting an MBA course at the London Business School.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.