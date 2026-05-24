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De Zerbi vows to stay at Tottenham even if side relegated
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De Zerbi vows to stay at Tottenham even if side relegated

De Zerbi vows to stay at Tottenham even if side relegated
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 19, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
De Zerbi vows to stay at Tottenham even if side relegated
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 19, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi reacts Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
De Zerbi vows to stay at Tottenham even if side relegated
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 19, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi reacts Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
De Zerbi vows to stay at Tottenham even if side relegated
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 19, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi shakes hands with assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
De Zerbi vows to stay at Tottenham even if side relegated
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 19, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison looks dejected after the match REUTERS/David Klein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
24 May 2026 02:55PM
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May 24 : Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi reiterated his commitment to the relegation-threatened Premier League club, saying he would stay on even if they were to drop into the second tier of English football.

Tottenham are two points above West Ham United in the final relegation spot, and a home draw with Everton on Sunday in their final league game of the season would almost certainly be enough to ensure their survival, as the North London club have a superior goal difference.

However, if they lose to Everton and West Ham beat Leeds United, Tottenham could be relegated from the top flight for the first time since 1977.

In April, De Zerbi said he would remain in charge of the club next season regardless of results. When asked on Friday if he would stick to his word, the Italian told reporters: "Yeah, I confirm everything.

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“It’s still an honour to be a coach for Tottenham, even if on Sunday we play for the relegation fight, it’s not a problem. I consider football something more than the (league) table...

"We are fighting for something very important for everyone. It is football. But we have enough quality. To attack the pressure, you have to find the valour inside of yourself, to understand the situation and force yourself to give your best."

Source: Reuters
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