Deal with 'shadow side' of sports, UN rights chief says after Vinicius abuse

GENEVA: The United Nations rights chief decried on Wednesday (May 24) the racist attacks on Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior during a match in Spain, urging concerted efforts to root racism out of sports.

"We are calling on all those organised sport events everywhere in the world to counter and combat and prevent racism," Volker Turk told reporters in Geneva.

His comments came after 22-year-old Real Madrid forward Vinicius was targeted with shouts of "monkey" from the stands during a match in Valencia on Sunday - the latest in a series of racist attacks against him.

Turk said it was "a stark reminder of the prevalence of racism in sport".

He hailed the "very strong reaction from the authorities", pointing out that "they started arresting people very quickly afterwards".

"An investigation has to happen. It's clear that it's an affair that will preoccupy the judiciary."

He stressed, though, that "those who organise sports events take that issue very seriously".

Turk highlighted the many positive aspects of sports, for instance in building communities.

But, he said, "we need to deal with the shadow side as well".