DeAndre Jordan joins 76ers after clearing waivers

Former All-Star center DeAndre Jordan cleared waivers and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

In a corresponding move, the 76ers released Willie Cauley-Stein, who was on a 10-day contract with the team.

Jordan signed a one-year, $2.6 million minimum deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in September but had only played in five games since Christmas. The Lakers waived the 33-year-old on Tuesday in favor of signing point guard D.J. Augustin.

Overall, Jordan played 32 games (19 starts) for the Lakers and averaged a career-low 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Now Jordan will fill the role of Joel Embiid's backup at center on a title contender in Philadelphia. The Sixers added James Harden to the fold at the trade deadline, shipping out Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and big man Andre Drummond to Brooklyn in the process.

Jordan was a two-time NBA season rebounding leader and a 2016-17 All-Star while with the Los Angeles Clippers. In 14 seasons with the Clippers (2008-18), Dallas Mavericks (2018-19), New York Knicks (2019), Brooklyn Nets (2019-21) and Lakers, Jordan has averaged 9.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots in 964 games (775 starts).

