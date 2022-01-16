Logo
Debutant Coutinho inspires Villa comeback draw against Man Utd
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - January 15, 2022 Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho acknowledges the fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

16 Jan 2022 03:59AM (Updated: 16 Jan 2022 03:57AM)
BIRMINGHAM, England : Aston Villa debutant Philippe Coutinho came off the bench to inspire a comeback in a gripping 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

United appeared to be on course for a second win of the week against Steven Gerrard's side as Bruno Fernandes struck in each half - the first goal courtesy of a dreadful error by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Villa were much improved in the second half but Coutinho was being readied for his arrival off the bench when Fernandes powered home an unstoppable effort in the 67th minute.

Coutinho was immediately involved though and 10 minutes later he played a big part as Villa got themselves back into the match with a well-worked goal struck home by Jacob Ramsey.

Brazil's former Liverpool playmaker Coutinho then sent the home fans wild with a tap-in from Ramsey's excellent cut back in the 82nd minute.

United, who enjoyed a rather fortunate 1-0 FA Cup win nL1N2TQ2FV over Villa on Monday at Old Trafford, were stunned and Gerrard's side looked as though they could pull off a remarkable victory with Coutinho forcing a save from David De Gea.

The draw left United in seventh place with 32 points from 20 games, while Villa are 13th with 23 points.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

