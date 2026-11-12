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Debutant winger Tokito chosen by Japan for England clash
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Debutant winger Tokito chosen by Japan for England clash

Debutant winger Tokito chosen by Japan for England clash
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - HSBC Sevens World Championships - Hong Kong v Japan - Hong Kong - Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong, China - April 18, 2026 Hong Kong's Matthew Rickard in action with Japan's Riku Tokito REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
Debutant winger Tokito chosen by Japan for England clash
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Wales v Japan - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 7, 2026 Japan coach Eddie Jones before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
12 Nov 2026 10:26PM
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Nov 12 : Japan have made one change to their starting lineup and one more on the bench for the Nations Championship clash against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

• Coach Eddie Jones named his side on Thursday and kept faith with the bulk of the team that came close against Wales in Cardiff last Saturday, losing 28-21

• Riku Tokito, who shone with the Japanese sevens team at the Nagoya Asian Games, will make his debut on the left wing, replacing the injured Inoke Burua in the only change to the starting XV

• On the bench, scrumhalf Shinobu Fujiwara comes into the reckoning in place of Kenta Fukuda, who scored a try after coming on as a replacement last week

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• Riku Kitahara, who made his debut at flyhalf last week, continues in that position

• Japan face Scotland at Murrayfield on November 21 and then await their pairing in the Nations Championship on the finals weekend of November 27 to 29

Team: 15-Kazuma Ueda, 14-Kippei Ishida, 13-Dylan Riley, 12-Samisoni Tua, 11-Riku Tokito, 10-Riku Kitahara, 9-Naoto Saito (co-captain), 8-Jack Cornelsen, 7-Kanji Shimokawa, 6-Ben Gunter, 5-Warner Dearns (co-captain), 4-Harry Hockings, 3-Shuhei Takeuchi, 2-Mamoru Harada, 1-Yota Kamimori

Replacements: 16-Kenji Sato, 17-Sojiro Otsuka, 18-Opeti Helu, 19-Michael Stolberg, 20-Tiennan Costley, 21-Shinobu Fujiwara, 22-Shinya Komura, 23-Jisu Lee

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters
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