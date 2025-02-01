Debutants shine as US lead Taiwan in Davis Cup qualifiers

Alex Michelsen gave the United States a 2-0 lead over Taiwan on his Davis Cup debut in the first round qualifiers on Friday, while Jacob Fearnley also impressed in his first appearance in the competition to pull Britain level with Japan.

Another debutant, Marcos Giron, had put the U.S. ahead by beating Tseng Chun-hsin 6-2 6-2 in the first rubber before Michelsen also completed a straight sets victory.

Michelsen, fresh from his Australian Open heroics where the 20-year-old reached the fourth round for the first time, defeated Wu Tung-Lin 7-6(4) 6-3 to give the U.S. a commanding lead in Tapei City where the action will continue on Saturday.

"I had a good bit of rest between my last match in the Australian Open and today's match," Michelsen said.

"I had a good amount of preparation, I had a great preparation week, doing all the right things.

"I felt the court speed was slower than in Australia, just because it was super hot down there, and inside here it's very cold, very air-conditioned, which is amazing."

The doubles team of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram can clinch a second round place for the Americans on Saturday.

Yoshihito Nishioka put Japan ahead against Britain, defeating Billy Harris 7-5 6-1 before 23-year-old Fearnley, who reached the third round of the Australian Open, beat the experienced former U.S. Open finalist Kei Nishikori 6-3 6-3.

"I knew I had to play really well, knowing how good a player Kei is and how good he's been on the tour for so many years," Fearnley said.

"I knew I had to play a perfect match on serve and do as much as I could to make balls in the court and luckily I had one of those days today."

The first round has 26 teams playing for a place in September's second round of qualifiers, where last year's runners-up, the Netherlands, will join the competition, in a battle to make November's Final 8 alongside hosts Italy.