'Decaffeinated' Portugal left with bitter taste after Colombia stalemate

June 28 : Portugal's fizzing stalemate with Colombia on Saturday sent both sides into the World Cup last 32 but left Cristiano Ronaldo's team nursing a sour runners-up finish in Group K.

The match at Miami Stadium had everything except a goal, Colombia and Portugal trading chances in front of a wall of noise before the South Americans emerged as group winners and Portugal were left staring at a more awkward knockout route.

Croatia are up next and Spain may be waiting after that. For a team who arrived at the tournament among the favourites, it was not quite what they had planned.

Portugal's newspapers were in little mood to sugarcoat the situation.

"The colour of an embarrassed smile is yellow," Record headlined on Sunday, a nod to Colombia's shirts and their superiority for much of the game.

A Bola chose a gentler landing, splashing "In good hands" on its front page after goalkeeper Diogo Costa was named player of the match, making six saves and keeping a second successive clean sheet.

O Jogo was less forgiving, calling Portugal "decaffeinated" after Roberto Martinez's side failed to beat Colombia and top the group.

Former Portugal international Ricardo Quaresma, now a commentator with LiveModeTV, said the problem was not talent but temperament.

"There's a lack of joy, a lack of happiness, a lack of creativity," Quaresma said. "They looked tired, unmotivated.

"They're not lacking in quality or talent... but then that's what's missing: that joy, that happiness, that creativity, and the willingness to take risks. It seems as though the players are afraid to take risks."

Portugal will face Croatia in the round of 32 in Toronto on Thursday.