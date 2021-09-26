Logo
DeChambeau to face Garcia in Sunday's singles as US close on Ryder Cup win
Sport

DeChambeau to face Garcia in Sunday's singles as US close on Ryder Cup win

DeChambeau to face Garcia in Sunday's singles as US close on Ryder Cup win
Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 25, 2021 Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau reacts after holing his putt on the 10th green as Team Europe's Viktor Hovland looks on during the Four-balls REUTERS/Mike Segar
DeChambeau to face Garcia in Sunday's singles as US close on Ryder Cup win
Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 25, 2021 Team USA's Scottie Scheffler reacts with Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau after holing his putt on the 15th green to win the hole during the Four-balls REUTERS/Mike Segar
DeChambeau to face Garcia in Sunday's singles as US close on Ryder Cup win
Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 25, 2021 Team Europe's Jon Rahm and Team Europe's Sergio Garcia celebrate on the 17th green after winning the match during the Foursomes REUTERS/Brian Snyder
DeChambeau to face Garcia in Sunday's singles as US close on Ryder Cup win
Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 25, 2021 Team Europe's Sergio Garcia hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the Four-balls REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
DeChambeau to face Garcia in Sunday's singles as US close on Ryder Cup win
Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 25, 2021 Team Europe's Rory McIlroy watches his chip out from the bunker on the 4th hole during the Four-balls REUTERS/Brian Snyder
26 Sep 2021 11:14AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2021 11:13AM)
American Bryson DeChambeau will face Spain's Sergio Garcia in the singles competition on Sunday, while Olympic champion Xander Schauffele will face four-time major winner Rory McIlroy as the United States require just 3-1/2 points on the final day to secure the Ryder Cup.

The U.S. will enter the final session with a commanding 11-5 lead over holders Europe after they delivered another day of domination at wind-whipped Whistling Straits on Saturday.

Europe will need to produce a historic comeback if they are to win the 9 points required to retain the trophy.

Ryder Cup rookie Scottie Scheffler will face world number one Jon Rahm in Sunday's singles, while world number three Collin Morikawa will go up against Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay will face Shane Lowry.

World number two Dustin Johnson will face Paul Casey, followed by Brooks Koepka taking on Bernd Wiesberger and Tony Finau playing against Ian Poulter.

American Justin Thomas will take on Britain's Tyrrell Hatton, Harris English will face Lee Westwood followed by Jordan Spieth facing Tommy Fleetwood. Daniel Berger is the last pair out going against Matt Fitzpatrick.

If the U.S. win the Ryder Cup on Sunday, it would mark just the second time in six Ryder Cups and third in the last 10 that the Americans have won the title.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

