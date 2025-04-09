DeChambeau focused on optimising equipment, taming nerves ahead of Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia : Bryson DeChambeau said he is getting "super close" to finding the perfect driver head to suit his powerful game at this week's Masters, where he will look to build on his career-best finish at the tournament a year ago.

The two-time major champion got off to a hot start at Augusta National last year, carding an opening round 65 to take the 18-hole lead before finishing tied for sixth.

DeChambeau, a physics degree holder nicknamed "the scientist" for his calculated approach to the game, wrote notes on the bottom of different driver heads with a red Sharpie at the range on Tuesday as he doggedly pursued the ideal club.

"Just trying to get that dialled-in head, that perfect head," he told reporters.

"Been working a lot on some equipment stuff and super close.

"But for my speeds, it's just so tedious, and they have to be so precisely measured and defined... I'm swinging it really good right now, so I'm just trying to get the most precise thing in my hand for this week."

DeChambeau, who will be making his ninth appearance at the tournament, said learning to master his nerves was just as important as perfecting his equipment.

"As an amateur I felt like I knew the golf course pretty well, but I didn't know how to control a lot of the nerves that flowed through my body," said the 31-year-old American, who plays on the LIV Golf tour.

"That was something that I still work on today. Even last week, I felt nerves going into Sunday, and I'm learning how to control that better and better each time."

He said he would advise younger players struggling with nerves to focus on honing their skills in practice and learning breathing techniques.

"But ultimately you've got to get up there and face the fear of those nerves, of that adrenaline going through your body and going, okay, I'm all right, how do I take control of this in the best way I possibly can," he said.

"That's the best piece of advice I could give someone. It's skill set, breathing, and then you've got to let go."