DeChambeau has few options after LIV collapse says McIlroy

Nov 10 : Bryson DeChambeau has few avenues left after LIV Golf's collapse, said Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who added he would welcome the interest the American could generate on the DP World Tour.

• DeChambeau's decision to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed circuit four years ago marked one of the highest-profile defections in an acrimonious, multiyear saga that engulfed the sport

• LIV Golf's financing plan collapsed earlier this month and the circuit said it would wind down operations after the Saudi Public Investment Fund announced it would cut funding

• "I think a name like Bryson DeChambeau and everything he brings with him, good and bad, he brings eyeballs, which is a good thing for tournaments," McIlroy told reporters on Tuesday

• "Honestly, I'm certainly not in his shoes, and nor would I ever want to be, but it doesn't seem like he's got many options, you know, if he wants to play competitive golf," he said

• Twice US Open champion DeChambeau, 33, spoke publicly for the first time on LIV's demise this week, saying he would approach the next stage of his career with "humility and respect" after the circuit announced plans to liquidate.