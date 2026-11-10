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DeChambeau has few options after LIV collapse says McIlroy
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DeChambeau has few options after LIV collapse says McIlroy

DeChambeau has few options after LIV collapse says McIlroy
FILE PHOTO: May 10, 2026; Sterling, Virginia, USA; Bryson DeChambeau hits a drive during the final round of LIV Golf Virginia golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jack Power-Imagn Images/File Photo
DeChambeau has few options after LIV collapse says McIlroy
FILE PHOTO: Aug 23, 2026; Westfield, Indiana, USA; Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a putt on hole 18 during the final round go the LIV Golf Indianapolis golf tournament at The Club at Chatham Hills. Mandatory Credit: Jerod Ringwald-Imagn Images/File Photo
10 Nov 2026 08:51PM
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Nov 10 : Bryson DeChambeau has few avenues left after LIV Golf's collapse, said Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who added he would welcome the interest the American could generate on the DP World Tour.

• DeChambeau's decision to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed circuit four years ago marked one of the highest-profile defections in an acrimonious, multiyear saga that engulfed the sport

• LIV Golf's financing plan collapsed earlier this month and the circuit said it would wind down operations after the Saudi Public Investment Fund announced it would cut funding

• "I think a name like Bryson DeChambeau and everything he brings with him, good and bad, he brings eyeballs, which is a good thing for tournaments," McIlroy told reporters on Tuesday

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• "Honestly, I'm certainly not in his shoes, and nor would I ever want to be, but it doesn't seem like he's got many options, you know, if he wants to play competitive golf," he said

• Twice US Open champion DeChambeau, 33, spoke publicly for the first time on LIV's demise this week, saying he would approach the next stage of his career with "humility and respect" after the circuit announced plans to liquidate.

Source: Reuters
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