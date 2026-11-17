LONDON, Nov 17 : American Bryson DeChambeau will bring his big-hitting game to the DP World Tour next season after the collapse of LIV Golf, the European organisation said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old DeChambeau, a two-time U.S. Open champion, was one of the biggest names to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed venture four years ago.

"The addition of Bryson DeChambeau joining as a member for the first time in Category 1 takes the total of major champions in exempt membership to 22 for the 2027 season," the DP World Tour said in a statement.

DeChambeau's move is the latest boost for the DP World Tour which also announced that major champions Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Bubba Watson have signed agreements to receive invitations to a specific number of tournaments next season.

Twice major winner Jon Rahm, who also defected to LIV Golf, sealed a triumphant return to the DP World Tour this month by winning the Abu Dhabi Championship.

LIV Golf, which shook up professional golf after its launch in 2022, announced this month that it would begin winding down operations after losing key players and the funding needed to continue operating.