DeChambeau misses Masters cut after closing triple-bogey

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 10 : LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau headlined the list of players who missed the cut at the Masters on Friday after the two-times U.S. Open champion carded a costly triple-bogey on the final hole at Augusta National.

DeChambeau reached the par-four 18th one shot inside the four-over par cut line but needed two shots to get out of a greenside bunker before carding a seven that ended his week.

DeChambeau, who briefly held the lead early in the final round of last year's Masters, had arrived at the year's first major fresh off two consecutive wins on the LIV Golf circuit but was unable to transfer that form to Augusta National.

Other notables to miss the cut were 2025 U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun, former British Open champion Cameron Smith of LIV, and a pack of former Masters champions including Danny Willett Bubba Watson, Zach Johnson, Fred Couples, Jose Maria Olazabal, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, and Angel Cabrera.

According to Augusta National, 54 players, including competitors from 15 different countries, made the 36-hole cut from a starting field of 91.