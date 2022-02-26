DeChambeau plans return next week for Bay Hill title defense -report

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau, who has missed the last three weeks with injury, plans to defend his title at next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, according to a report on the PGA Tour website on Friday.

DeChambeau has not competed on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at Torrey Pines in late January and then withdrew ahead of the second round of the Asian Tour's Saudi International three weeks ago with hip and hand injuries.

"It's important to Bryson to try and defend at an event that has Arnold Palmer's name on it, so he's doing everything in his power to play," DeChambeau's agent, Brett Falkoff, said in the report.

"He'll continue to rehab over the next few days and without any setbacks, we're hopeful he'll be able to compete next week."

Former U.S. Open champion DeChambeau, who is ranked 12th in the world rankings, captured his eighth PGA Tour title last year at Bay Hill where his jaw-dropping drives dazzled fans.

During the final round, DeChambeau arrived at the par-five sixth hole with a share of the lead but instead of playing it safe decided to use the opportunity to show off his prodigious length off the tee.

DeChambeau's drive easily carried the water when he uncorked a monstrous 377-yard tee shot that left him 88 yards from the hole, where he went on to make birdie.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)