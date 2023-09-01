Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Deep runs at majors may be out of reach, says Murray
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Deep runs at majors may be out of reach, says Murray

Deep runs at majors may be out of reach, says Murray

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 31, 2023 Britain's Andy Murray in action during his second round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

01 Sep 2023 05:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Andy Murray knows time is no longer on his side as the 36-year-old conceded that another deep run at a major may not be within his reach after exiting the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The 2012 champion put up a tough fight at first against 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov but rapidly lost energy and appeared to have little left in the tank as he conceded the second-round match with a double fault.

"It's obviously disappointing, to not play how you would like," the Briton told reporters.

"Maybe I need to accept that, these events, I had the deep runs and everything that I felt like I'm capable of, they might not be there, as well."

The three-times Grand Slam winner nearly retired in 2019 due to a hip issue but played some of his best tennis in years this season.

He reached the Doha final and proudly noted after his opening win at Flushing Meadows that he was at his highest ranking - 37th - since having a metal hip put in.

But he only made it as far as the third round of the Australian Open and exited Wimbledon in the second.

"I still enjoy everything that goes into playing at a high level. I enjoy the work," Murray said.

"The training and trying to improve and trying to get better, I do still enjoy that. That's what keeps me going."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.