Deepti aims to follow Healy's footsteps as new UP Warriorz captain

The new UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma has promised to be as bold in her leadership in this year's Women's Premier League (WPL) as the person she replaced in the role - Australian Alyssa Healy.

India all-rounder Deepti was appointed Warriorz captain on Sunday, replacing injured Australia wicket-keeper batter Healy, who led the side in the last two campaigns.

"Based on my discussions with her (Healy) in the last two seasons and her mindset, I found out that she used to like taking risks," Deepti told Reuters.

"There were times when we used to think differently on the ground but she always loved taking risks. I have learned that from her.

"The more we'll play out of our comfort zone or take tough decisions, the more it'll help us and lead our team to a good note."

Deepti, the highest run-scorer for the Warriorz in the 2024 season, floated between three and eight for much of the last campaign and now wants to bat in the top order to better serve her team.

"I prefer a top-order position, be it three, four or whatever. When I get more number of balls, I play and execute well," said Deepti, the first Indian woman to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.

"I like to play in the top order regardless of the format because the more I play at the top, I understand and read the game better in terms of how I can deal with a particular situation or what can be a par score.

"So, the more time you spend on the wicket, the better you become in decision-making."

Before WPL, Deepti featured in multiple overseas leagues, including the Big Bash (Australia) and the Hundred (England), but the all-rounder said a lot of attention has now moved to the Indian league.

"I have also played in Super League, so you get to know about different leagues when you play in them but this interest has now been completely shifted," Deepti said.

"Now overseas players ask us about the start of the WPL and how the tournament is played.

"The way Indian players used to think of playing the foreign leagues, similarly the overseas players now want to play in the WPL... because they find it as a good opportunity."

The third season of the WPL, to be played in a home-and-away format for the first time, will begin on February 14 in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Deepti, who grew up in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and idolizes former India cricketer Suresh Raina, will play matches at her home ground in Lucknow from March 3, a change that she considers to be the "biggest thing for the team".