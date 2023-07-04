Logo
Defender Collins joins Brentford for record fee
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Greece v Republic of Ireland - Agia Sophia Stadium, Athens, Greece - June 16, 2023 Republic of Ireland's Nathan Collins applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

04 Jul 2023 08:53PM
Brentford have signed Ireland defender Nathan Collins from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a six-year contract for a club record transfer fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Brentford did not disclose the fee but British media reported they agreed to pay Wolves 23 million pounds ($29.25 million) for the 22-year-old. The previous record was 21 million pounds for German forward Kevin Schade.

"He has a lot of very good abilities that we value a lot. He's a composed and calm defender. His heading in both boxes is a big thing, both in open play and from set-pieces, which is massive in the Premier League," Brentford manager Thomas Frank said.

Brentford finished ninth in the Premier League last season, missing out on a European place by two points.

($1 = 0.7863 pounds)

Source: Reuters

