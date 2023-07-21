Logo
Defender Doherty rejoins Wolves on free transfer
Defender Doherty rejoins Wolves on free transfer

Defender Doherty rejoins Wolves on free transfer

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - February 19, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Matt Doherty during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

21 Jul 2023 12:36AM (Updated: 21 Jul 2023 12:59AM)
Ireland defender Matt Doherty has rejoined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year deal following the expiry of his contract with LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club announced on Thursday (Jul 20).

The 31-year-old joined Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur in January but only made two appearances for Diego Simeone's side.

Doherty left Molineux after a decade in 2020, having played more than 300 games for the club.

"We're really happy Matt's back and he's one the manager really wanted when he knew he was available," Wolves' sporting director Matt Hobbs said in a statement.

"After Spurs and Atletico Madrid, he's hungry to prove himself again, and will add strength in depth to the full-back area, providing competition and making us better in those positions."

Wolves finished 13th in the English top flight last season.

Source: Reuters

