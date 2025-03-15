Defender Kim out of South Korea squad with Achilles tendon injury

Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae has been dropped from the South Korea squad ahead of their home World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Jordan due to an Achilles tendon injury, the Korean Football Association said on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was named in coach Hong Myung-bo's 28-man squad on Monday but has been cut after developing inflammation in his Achilles tendon. He will also miss Bayern's Bundesliga game at Union Berlin later on Saturday.

"We decided Kim Min-jae would need to take time to receive treatment on his left Achilles tendonitis and rehab during the international break," the KFA told local media. "We will decide later whether a replacement player will be called up."

With Kim sidelined, the squad are left with three centre back options, Cho Yu-min (Sharjah), Jung Seung-hyun (Al-Wasl) and Kwon Kyung-won (Khor Fakkan).

South Korea could secure one of the two automatic tickets to the 2026 finals from Group B with two qualifiers to spare if they beat Oman in Goyang on March 20 and Jordan in Suwon five days later.

South Korea top their group with 14 points from four wins and two draws, three ahead of Iraq. Jordan sit third with nine points, while Oman trail by three in fourth.

The top two from each group progress directly to the finals in North America, while the third and fourth-placed teams enter a fourth round of Asian qualifying.