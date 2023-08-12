Logo
Defender Lukeba moves to Leipzig from Lyon
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Olympique Lyonnais v West Ham United - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - April 14, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais' Castello Lukeba in action REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File photo

12 Aug 2023 01:32AM (Updated: 12 Aug 2023 01:45AM)
French defender Castello Lukeba has joined RB Leipzig from Olympique Lyonnais on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Friday.

Leipzig will pay €34 million (US$37.21 million), including bonuses, for the under-21 France international.

"RB Leipzig stands for a particular style of football and for a constant upward journey," the 20-year-old said in a statement.

"This is a great place for young players to develop at the highest level, as a number of French players have already proven in the past."

Leipzig start their season on Saturday in the German Super Cup against Bayern Munich.

Source: Reuters

