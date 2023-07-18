Logo
Defender Min-jae leaves Napoli amid Bayern links
Defender Min-jae leaves Napoli amid Bayern links

Defender Min-jae leaves Napoli amid Bayern links

Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Inter Milan - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - May 21, 2023 Napoli's Kim Min-jae acknowledges the fans after the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

18 Jul 2023 11:27PM (Updated: 19 Jul 2023 12:08AM)
Kim Min-jae has left Serie A champions Napoli, the South Korean defender announced on Tuesday amid links with German giants Bayern Munich.

The 26-year-old, who joined Napoli from Turkish side Fenerbahce in July last year, was a vital part of the team that won the Scudetto for the first time in more than three decades last season.

He was also named the best defender in the Italian top flight.

"I send this message to all the Napoli fans who have shown love and support. Thanks to you the Scudetto was possible after (Diego) Maradona, 33 years ago," Min-jae said in a statement on Instagram.

"To my passionate club Napoli, Mister (manager Luciano) Spalletti, my team mates, and above all, to Napoli fans, I would like to express my gratitude.

"No matter where I will be or no matter where I go, I will remember Napoli and cheer for you."

Source: Reuters

