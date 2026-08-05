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Defending champion Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati Open
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Defending champion Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati Open

Defending champion Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati Open

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 12, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo

05 Aug 2026 06:51AM
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Aug 4 : Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from this month's Cincinnati Open due to an ongoing wrist injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard had been set to return at the ATP Masters 1000 event after being sidelined since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open in April.

Alcaraz was unable to defend his French Open title and also missed Wimbledon as he recovered from the injury. 

"We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back to playing tournaments as soon as possible," tournament director Bob Moran said in a statement.

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World number three Alcaraz won last year's Cincinnati title after world number one Jannik Sinner retired from the final.

The Cincinnati Open will be held from August 13-23.

Source: Reuters
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