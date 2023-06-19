Logo
Sport

Defending champion Berrettini withdraws from Queen's Club
Defending champion Berrettini withdraws from Queen's Club

Defending champion Berrettini withdraws from Queen's Club

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 10, 2023 Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his first round match against Maxime Cressy of the U.S. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

19 Jun 2023 03:32PM
Two-time defending champion Matteo Berrettini has pulled out of the Queen's Club Championships, the world number 21 said.

The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open and French Open due to a recurring abdominal injury before returning at the Stuttgart Open, where he suffered a first-round loss to fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

"I'm really sad to have to withdraw from the tournament, and not get the chance to defend my title. I wish the tournament and everyone involved a successful week. I look forward to coming back next year," the 27-year-old said.

The Queen's Club Championships gets underway in London later on Monday.

Source: Reuters

