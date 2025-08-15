Defending champion Sinner storms into Cincinnati semi-finals

Defending champion Jannik Sinner swept past Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-0 6-2 on Thursday to reach the Cincinnati Open semi-finals, with the world number one extending his hardcourt winning streak to 25 matches.

Sinner delivered a dominant performance, capitalising on his opponent's 29 unforced errors to claim his first win in three meetings against the Canadian in just 71 minutes.

"Today I felt great on court. I think you saw that but every day is going to be different," Sinner said. "Tomorrow is a day off, which is good for me. We will try and put some reps in and then see what I can do in the semis."

The Italian became only the fifth man this century to record 25 consecutive victories on the surface alongside Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

He will face either Danish seventh seed Holger Rune or French qualifier Terence Atmane.

In the women's draw, second seed Coco Gauff secured her place in the quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-4 win over Italy's Lucia Bronzetti.

"For the most part I played aggressive. Maybe got a bit passive in some of those games. But it's tough. The balls are super light and they fly," Gauff said.

"She wasn't giving me much pace. I was trying to play with control but also aggressive. I think I did well. I missed a couple balls. But I learned from it and was able to close it out."

The two-time Grand Slam champion will next face another Italian, seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, who swept past Barbora Krejcikova 6-1 6-2 in a rematch of the 2024 Wimbledon final.