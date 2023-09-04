Logo
Defending champion Swiatek out of US Open after loss to Ostapenko
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 1, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/file photo

04 Sep 2023 12:04PM (Updated: 04 Sep 2023 12:13PM)
:Defending champion and world number one Iga Swiatek exited the U.S. Open in the fourth round on Sunday, losing to Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 3-6 6-3 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Polish three-times Grand Slam winner had not dropped a set before Sunday's match but was unable to hold off the 20th seed’s charge.

The Latvian fired off a crisp forehand winner to break her opponent's serve on match point, pumping her fist as she extended her career head-to-head record against Swiatek to 4-0.

Ostapenko, who won at Roland Garros in 2017, next faces American sixth seed Coco Gauff, who beat wildcard Caroline Wozniacki in three sets earlier in the day.

Source: Reuters

