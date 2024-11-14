Defiant Gatland has no regrets as Wales aim to end dire run

Wales’ 10-match losing streak has placed the spotlight on coach Warren Gatland, but he believes his players remain confident they can turn things around with buoyant Australia up next in Cardiff on Sunday.

Gatland has come under scrutiny after the 24-19 loss to Fiji last weekend which extended the side’s losing run to double figures, but he has no regrets about selecting a squad lacking international experience.

"I’ve been very clear that we’re comfortable with the decisions we’ve made," he told reporters as he named his team on Wednesday.

"I didn’t think there’d be this much pain. We haven’t been able to get over the finishing line. We need to be able to do that.

"If a decision is made (to sack him), I’m more than comfortable with that. I’ll probably go to the beach and enjoy myself away from the pressure!

"But I’m really happy with these players. I had a good meeting with the leadership group this week."

Gatland believes he can turn things round if he is given enough time.

"If I look back at squads, with World Cups and time together, we lost that continuity last year," he said. "Time will tell. But the atmosphere in the group and the way they’ve worked is a credit to Wales. They’re a fantastic group."

Australia beat England at Twickenham last weekend and Gatland believes they have played themselves into form.

"It helps when you’ve had nine or 10 games under your belt over the summer," he said. "That’s probably the advantage they’ve had. They’ve been together for months. You can see that from a number of teams in the autumn."

Gatland confirmed centre/wing Mason Grady has an ankle fracture and will be out for "several weeks", while scrumhalf Tomos Williams misses this weekend with a shoulder problem but could return against South Africa on Nov. 23.