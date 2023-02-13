Logo
Sport

Defiant Man City see off Villa to close gap on Arsenal
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Aston Villa - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 12, 2023 Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff.
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Aston Villa - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 12, 2023 Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action with Aston Villa's Lucas Digne REUTERS/Phil Noble.
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Aston Villa - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 12, 2023 Manchester City's Phil Foden in action with Aston Villa's Alex Moreno REUTERS/Phil.
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Aston Villa - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 12, 2023 Manchester City's Rodri in action with Aston Villa's John McGinn REUTERS/Phil Noble.
13 Feb 2023 02:33AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 02:33AM)
MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City produced a defiant response to the Premier League's charge sheet as they comfortably beat Aston Villa 3-1 to close to within three points of leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Goals by Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez put the result beyond doubt by halftime as City got back on track following last weekend's loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

With the club facing more than 100 charges relating to alleged financial misconduct the home fans were in belligerent mood at the Etihad Stadium with a series of ironic chants.

On the pitch, City's players showed they have not been distracted by the developments as they effectively wrapped up the points even before the halftime whistle.

Pep Guardiola's side needed only four minutes to take the lead when Rodri headed in Riyad Mahrez's corner and they were cruising when Erling Haaland set up Gundogan in the 39th minute.

Villa were left with mission impossible when Mahrez tucked away a penalty in first-half stoppage time after Jacob Ramsey was adjudged to have tripped former Villa player Jack Grealish.

Ollie Watkins scored for the third successive league match to reduce the deficit on the hour mark and Villa also struck the woodwork through substitute Jhon Duran late on but City never looked in any real danger of dropping points.

Champions City have 48 points from 22 games to Arsenal's 51 from 21 and can go top if they win at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

