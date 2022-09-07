Dejected Kyrgios feels like he 'failed' at US Open

NEW YORK: Nick Kyrgios said winning is the only thing that matters at a Grand Slam and that he was "devastated" by his five-set loss to Karen Khachanov in the US Open quarter-finals on Tuesday (Sep 6).

The Australian went toe-to-toe with Khachanov but did not do enough to counter the Russian's punishing serve as he fell 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 to end his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title.

"I'm just devastated obviously," Kyrgios told reporters

"Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest. I feel like I've just failed at this event right now."

Kyrgios said Khachanov, who saved seven of the nine break points he faced, was the better player in the biggest moments as the 27th seed punched his ticket to a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time.

Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios had knocked out world No 1 Daniil Medvedev in the previous round but the 27-year-old said lifting the trophy was all that mattered.