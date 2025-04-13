Dejected Norris rues "clueless' qualifying

SAKHIR, Bahrain :Formula One leader Lando Norris lamented a "clueless" performance after qualifying only sixth for the Bahrain Grand Prix, while McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri romped to pole position.

The dejected Briton, who leads Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen by just one point after three races and is 13 points clear of Piastri, said he could only blame himself.

"No big complaints, the car is amazing, as good as it has been all season which is strong. Just I have been off it all weekend," he told reporters after the Saturday session at Sakhir.

"I don't know why, just clueless on track at the minute. Just not quick enough, simple as that.

"Oscar is doing a great job... I am not doing a good enough job. The team are doing an amazing job. I am not going to complain about the car not suiting my needs," added the 25-year-old.

"I am not comfortable, it does not drive the way I like but that's not an excuse. The driver's job is to drive whatever car they get given and I can't drive this car quick enough."

Norris said he was struggling to figure out the best approach, how to flow with the car rather than fight it.

"I have got to work on myself. I can't fault my team and the car is the best by a long way," he said.

McLaren boss Zak Brown told Sky Sports television Norris still had a good chance on Sunday, with the McLarens looking the pick of the field.

"He's got a great race car, he's a great racing driver, he's leading the championship so just a fresh start, a good night's sleep," said the American.

"He just missed the first sector a bit and that just shows how competitive Formula One is. You can definitely race around here so we just need a good start.

"I think we'll have a couple of stops tomorrow, see if there are any safety cars, work some strategy and help him where we can but he's got a fast car underneath him."