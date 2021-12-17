Logo
Del Potro eyeing February comeback at Argentina Open
Del Potro eyeing February comeback at Argentina Open

Del Potro eyeing February comeback at Argentina Open

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Fever-Tree Championships - The Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 19, 2019 Argentina's Juan-Martin Del Potro in action during his first round match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

17 Dec 2021 11:14AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 11:11AM)
Juan Martin Del Potro said he hopes to return to the ATP Tour in February at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires after being sidelined for over two years with knee injuries.

The 2009 U.S. Open champion last competed in mid-2019 and has undergone four knee operations, the most recent of which was in March.

"I've been training really hard, some days are better than others but always with the hope of coming back to compete early next year. It would be very special to come back in Buenos Aires and then play in Rio," Del Potro, 33, wrote on Instagram.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

