Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Del Potro, eying retirement, pulls out of Rio Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Del Potro, eying retirement, pulls out of Rio Open

Del Potro, eying retirement, pulls out of Rio Open

Juan Martin Del Potro was emotional after losing his first match in more than two years in front of home fans at the Argentine Open (Photo: AFP/File/JUAN MABROMATA)

11 Feb 2022 11:45PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2022 11:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RIO DE JANEIRO: Argentine great Juan Martin del Potro has pulled out of the Rio Open, organisers said on Friday a decision that could signal the end of his career.

The 33-year-old, who has spoken openly of retiring, returned to tennis following a two-and-a-half-year injury absence for the Argentine Open but lost in the first round on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, Juan Martin del Potro will not play the Rio Open," tournament organisers said on Twitter, a day before the opening match.

"It was always a dream to have him with us, and we nearly did. We wish him much success in the future. Please know that the tournament's doors will always be open to you."

Del Potro said he has been "living a nightmare" since he fractured his kneecap in June 2019 at Queen's in London.

The former US Open champ lost in straight sets (6-1, 6-3) to compatriot Federico Delbonis in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

He said before that tournament that his comeback was "more a farewell than a return."

"Possibly we may not meet again," an emotional Del Potro told fans after the match.

"Today I gave everything I had, until the last point. I'm happy because my last game was probably on a tennis court in front of all of you, and not in a press conference."

However, he added at the time that he wanted to "leave the window open" for Rio de Janeiro.

Del Potro beat Roger Federer in the 2009 US Open final, the high point of a career that has seen him win 22 titles, the 2016 Davis Cup for Argentina, and Olympic silver and bronze.

But he has often struggled with injury.

Once world number three, his ranking has gone to 753 since his knee injury, which required four surgeries.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us