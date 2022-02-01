Dele Alli seals deadline day move from Tottenham to Everton

Midfielder Dele Alli will get the chance to rejuvenate his flagging career at Everton after joining the Merseyside club in a deadline day deal from Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (Jan 31).

In a late-night announcement, Everton said he had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

"I'm delighted to have signed for Everton, a huge club with a great fanbase and history," the 25-year-old said.

"I'm eager to get started and can't wait for my first game in an Everton shirt."

Alli has fallen out of favour at Tottenham, who he joined as a teenager in 2015 from MK Dons, struggling to hold down a place in the first team for the past season and a half.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that Alli will arrive on a free transfer, with Everton required to pay £10 million once he plays 20 games.

Alli's arrival completed a busy day for Everton, who had earlier confirmed the appointment of Frank Lampard as manager and the loan signing of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Manchester United until the end of the season.

Alli made his debut for Tottenham in 2015 and quickly established himself as one of the country's brightest young talents. In his first season at Tottenham he made 33 league appearances, scoring 10 goals, and earned his first England cap as a substitute against Estonia.

On his full international debut, he scored a stunning long-range goal against France and was named PFA Young Player of the Year, while in the following campaign he bagged 18 goals in 37 Premier League appearances.

Alli was a key member of the 2018 World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals in Russia and part of Tottenham's line-up in the 2019 Champions League final against Liverpool, but his career trajectory has levelled off alarmingly.

He was marginalised by Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese took over from Mauricio Pochettino, and made only seven Premier League starts last season.

Current Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has given Alli a chance to impress, but he has failed to recapture the spark that once caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

The midfielder has also dropped out of Gareth Southgate's England squad, earning his last cap in June 2019.

Everton are 16th in the Premier League on 19 points after 20 matches, four points above the relegation zone. They host Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.