Delhi stay alive with win over Rajasthan as Bengaluru thrash Punjab to enter playoffs

May 17 : Delhi Capitals stayed in the top-four race with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Sunday, after leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to reach the playoffs with a 23-run win over Punjab Kings.

Seventh-placed Delhi are a point below fourth-placed Punjab, who suffered a sixth straight loss, continuing their dismal run after winning six of their first seven matches, with only one regular season game remaining for each.

Fifth-placed Rajasthan and Chennai Super Kings, tied in points with Delhi, have two games each.

Put in to bat first, Rajasthan were given a fast start by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored a quick 46 off 21 balls before falling to Madhav Tiwari.

But the visitors failed to maintain the momentum as Mitchell Starc (4-40) demolished their middle order, taking three wickets in the 15th over including Riyan Parag (51 off 26). Rajasthan scored only 27 runs in their last five overs to post 193-8.

Delhi kicked off the chase with a 105-run opening partnership between Abhishek Porel (51) and KL Rahul (56), before captain Axar Patel's quick 34 and Ashutosh Sharma's impactful 18 off five balls helped them over the line with four balls to spare.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Bengaluru secured their third straight win after Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 73 off 40 balls and Virat Kohli (58) guided them to a commanding 222-4 in Dharamshala.

In response, Punjab's top order buckled as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-38) dismissed openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh in the first three overs, and captain Shreyas Iyer fell to Rasikh Salam (3-36) soon after, leaving the hosts reeling at 19-3.

Cooper Connolly (37) and Suryansh Shedge (35) failed to get the chase back on, and once Josh Hazlewood trapped Marcus Stoinis (37) leg before wicket in the 17th over with Punjab 63 runs behind the target, even Shashank Singh's (56) late fightback did not suffice, and Punjab could only reach 199-8.