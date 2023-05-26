In-demand Feyenoord coach Slot signs new contract with Dutch club

AMSTERDAM : Feyenoord coach Arne Slot signed a contract extension with the Dutch champions on Friday, formally ending the possibility of any immediate move to England.

The 44-year-old coach had said on Thursday that he was discussing staying with Feyenoord as he looked to quell speculation, after being heavily linked with a possible move to Tottenham Hotspur, and on Friday the club announced a new deal.

“Feyenoord has broken open and extended the contract with Arne Slot. He has signed for one more year and is therefore fixed until mid-2026,” said a club statement.

"I'm not done here yet," added Slot. “We have had a wonderful season with Feyenoord, with the championship as a wonderful reward for all the hard work that has been put in, but I really want to continue building.

“After the summer, an adventure awaits in the Champions League and there is the league title to defend. Enough to look forward to, so I am proud to be and remain Feyenoord's trainer in Rotterdam."

Slot has been Feyenoord’s coach for the past two campaigns and widely praised for his innovative, attacking football. Last season, he took the club to the Europa Conference League final and this year he secured a rare Dutch championship – only their second in more than two decades.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)