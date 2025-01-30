Dembele on fire as PSG take playoff spot, Stuttgart out

STUTTGART, Germany : Ousmane Dembele played chief tormentor as Paris St Germain secured a playoff spot in the Champions League with a 4-1 away demolition of VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday.

Dembele netted a hat-trick and fellow France forward Bradley Barcola added another as PSG qualified for the playoffs as one of the eight seeded teams for Friday's draw.

The result eliminated Stuttgart, who had a woeful first half and could only reduce the arrears through Chris Fuehrich.

PSG were in danger of also missing the cut in November before Luis Enrique's side completed a remarkable turnaround, winning their last three games and scoring 11 goals.

