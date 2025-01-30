Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dembele on fire as PSG take playoff spot, Stuttgart out
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dembele on fire as PSG take playoff spot, Stuttgart out

Dembele on fire as PSG take playoff spot, Stuttgart out
Soccer Football - Champions League - VfB Stuttgart v Paris St Germain - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - January 29, 2025 Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their fourth goal and completes his hat-trick REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Dembele on fire as PSG take playoff spot, Stuttgart out
Soccer Football - Champions League - VfB Stuttgart v Paris St Germain - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - January 29, 2025 Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Dembele on fire as PSG take playoff spot, Stuttgart out
Soccer Football - Champions League - VfB Stuttgart v Paris St Germain - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - January 29, 2025 Paris St Germain fans celebrate after the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Dembele on fire as PSG take playoff spot, Stuttgart out
Soccer Football - Champions League - VfB Stuttgart v Paris St Germain - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - January 29, 2025 Paris St Germain's Lee Kang-in in action with VfB Stuttgart's Jeff Chabot REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Dembele on fire as PSG take playoff spot, Stuttgart out
Soccer Football - Champions League - VfB Stuttgart v Paris St Germain - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - January 29, 2025 VfB Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman in action with Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola REUTERS/Heiko Becker
30 Jan 2025 06:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STUTTGART, Germany : Ousmane Dembele played chief tormentor as Paris St Germain secured a playoff spot in the Champions League with a 4-1 away demolition of VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday.

Dembele netted a hat-trick and fellow France forward Bradley Barcola added another as PSG qualified for the playoffs as one of the eight seeded teams for Friday's draw.

The result eliminated Stuttgart, who had a woeful first half and could only reduce the arrears through Chris Fuehrich.

PSG were in danger of also missing the cut in November before Luis Enrique's side completed a remarkable turnaround, winning their last three games and scoring 11 goals.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement