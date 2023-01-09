Logo
Sport

Dembele strike gives Barcelona narrow win over Atletico
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 8, 2023 FC Barcelona's Franck Kessie in action with Atletico Madrid's Reinildo Mandava and Geoffrey Kondogbia REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 8, 2023 FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres in action with Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez REUTERS/Juan Medina
09 Jan 2023 06:27AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2023 06:27AM)
Barcelona went three points clear at the top of LaLiga on Sunday with a 1-0 away win at Atletico Madrid, thanks to a first-half goal from Ousmane Dembele.

Rivals and second-placed Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat at Villarreal on Saturday, giving Barca the chance to seize the advantage in the league after 16 rounds.

The visitors got the only goal of the game after 22 minutes when Dembele was played clear inside the box and sent the ball into the bottom right corner.

The hosts started to wake up at the end of the half, taking over possession and sending Barcelona into defensive mode.

Two minutes into stoppage time Barca's Ferran Torres and Atletico's Stefan Savic were sent off for violent conduct as the visitors held on for the narrow win.

Source: Reuters

