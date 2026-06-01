Dembele vows PSG will chase Champions League hat-trick after Paris celebrations

PARIS, May 31 : Paris St Germain forward Ousmane Dembele promised fans gathered at the foot of the Eiffel Tower on Sunday that the club would chase a third consecutive Champions League title next season, as supporters celebrated the city's back-to-back European triumphs.

"Thanks to all of you for your support. We'll be back next year with the third one," Dembele addressed the crowd as they danced to Daft Punk’s "One More Time", while the players showed off the trophy secured against Arsenal on Saturday.

The mood was relaxed after light showers gave way to sunshine, in contrast to scenes overnight when post-game violence across the capital left over 200 people injured and killed one.

Qatari club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi urged fans to keep up the positive atmosphere. "Celebrate calmly tonight. Protect our city, that's very important," he said.

PSG players took to the Champs de Mars, a giant open field beneath the Eiffel Tower, before an official visit to President Emmanuel Macron in the Elysee Palace.

Fan Mathias Oumraou told Reuters he had to be at the parade after what he called the best night of his life in Paris. Another supporter, Cheyenne Barbachou, said she could hardly believe the back-to-back win. "It's incredible," she said.

(writing by Tassilo Hummel)