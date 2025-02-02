Dembele's second hat-trick of the week helps PSG win 5-2 at Brest

Ousmane Dembele scored his second hat-trick of the week and Goncalo Ramos scored a late brace as Paris St Germain clinched a 5-2 win at Brest on Saturday, with the Ligue 1 leaders continuing their unbeaten run.

Dembele, who struck three times in PSG's 4-1 win at VfB Stuttgart in Wednesday's Champions League clash, opened the scoring for the visitors just before the half-hour mark, tapping into an empty net from Bradley Barcola's short cross.

Romain Del Castillo equalised for Brest early in the second half, but Dembele was quick to restore PSG's lead in the 57th minute. He scored his third five minutes later. Ludovic Ajorque's 71st-minute strike was not enough to save the hosts, with Ramos scoring twice for PSG late on.

Defending champions PSG moved to 50 points from 20 matches, 13 above second-placed Olympique de Marseille who have a game in hand. Eighth-placed Brest remained on 28 points.