Denied World Cup entry, Somali referee Artan to officiate UEFA Super Cup

NEW YORK, June 11 : Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who is unable to take part in the World Cup after being denied entry to the United States, has been appointed to officiate next month's UEFA Super Cup between Paris St Germain and Aston Villa.

Artan, 34, was named among match officials for the June 11-July 19 World Cup but was forced to miss the tournament after U.S. authorities refused him entry despite having a valid visa.

European soccer's governing body said on Thursday that his appointment for the Super Cup followed discussions with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and formed part of a recently signed cooperation agreement between the two bodies.

The August 12 match in Salzburg pits Champions League winners Paris St Germain against Europa League holders Aston Villa.