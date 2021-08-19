Football: Manchester United and Scotland legend Denis Law diagnosed with dementia

LONDON: Scottish football legend Denis Law revealed on Thursday (Aug 19) that he has been diagnosed with "mixed dementia", adding that he wanted to "address the situation" while he was able to.

The 81-year-old's fellow Manchester United great Bobby Charlton - the two of them feature in the United Trinity statue outside Old Trafford alongside the late George Best - was diagnosed with dementia in November last year.

Law scored 237 goals in 404 appearances for United between 1962 and 1973, and the player nicknamed "The King" ended his career with a second spell at Manchester City.

Law appeared at the 1974 World Cup finals and remains Scotland's joint top scorer with 30 goals in 55 appearances.