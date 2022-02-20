Logo
Soccer - Denis scores late as Watford clinch first win since November
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Watford - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 19, 2022 Watford's Emmanuel Dennis celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Imran Louza Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

20 Feb 2022 01:22AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2022 01:38AM)
Emmanuel Dennis scored 12 minutes from time to hand struggling Watford vital away points as they won 1-0 away at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday (Feb 19).

It ended as run of 12 matches without success and marked a first victory under new manager Roy Hodgson, although Watford remain in the relegation zone with 18 points from 24 matches.

Dennis, who now has nine league goals this season, headed home a cross from Issa Sarr as Watford’s counter attacking finally paid dividends and handed them their first win since November.

The result continued frustration at Villa Park where the home side have not won any of their last four games.

 

Source: Reuters

