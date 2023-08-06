Logo
Denmark beat Italy in men's team pursuit to avenge Olympic defeat
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 5, 2023 Denmark celebrate after winning the men's elite team pursuit gold medal race against Italy REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 5, 2023 Britain's Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl in action during the women's B sprint semi final against Italy's Chiara Colombo and Elena Bissolati REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 5, 2023 Italy's Chiara Colombo, Elena Bissolati and Malaysia's Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais and Nurul Suhada Zainal in action during the women's B sprint quarterfinals REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
06 Aug 2023 03:03AM
GLASGOW : Denmark reclaimed their world title in men's team pursuit as they defeated Olympic champions Italy in the final at the UCI World Championships in Glasgow on Saturday.

In a repeat of the gold-medal battle at the Tokyo Games in 2021 which Italy won in a world record time, Denmark exacted revenge as they reeled in the Azzuri to win comfortably.

The Danish quartet of Lasse Leth, Niklas Larsen, Rasmus Pedersen, Carl-Frederik Bevort trailed narrowly for the first half of the 16 laps around the Chris Hoy Velodrome.

But a massive acceleration took them ahead and unlike in Tokyo, when Filippo Ganna powered Italy to gold in thrilling fashion, Italy could find no storming finish.

Denmark also won the title in 2020 and were favourites going into the Olympics.

New Zealand thrashed Australia to win the bronze.

In the women's team pursuit final later, Britain take on New Zealand.

Source: Reuters

