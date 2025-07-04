Denmark boss Jeglertz to take over Man City after Women's Euros

Manchester City announced on Thursday that Denmark coach Andree Jeglertz would take over as their manager after the Women's Euros in Switzerland.

Jeglertz, who will lead his team in their Group C opener against Sweden in Geneva on Friday, has signed a four-year deal to take the helm at City, who finished fourth in the Women's Super League (WSL) last term and parted company with previous coach Gareth Taylor in March.

“Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world. There is so much talent in this group. One of my key things is to continue the job that’s been done and take it to the next level," Jeglertz said in a statement issued by the club.

“We would like to win, develop players and want the players every day to become better. I will do everything I can to take this to the next level and make sure we can play attractive and winning football.”

City Director of Football Therese Sjogran, welcomed her Swedish compatriot to the club, saying: “Andree brings a wealth of experience at the top of the game as well as a real hunger to drive Manchester City forward.

"We wish him luck at the Euros... with Denmark and are all very excited to see what impact he can make in our bright future.”