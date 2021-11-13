Logo
Denmark defence finally breached in 3-1 win over Faroes
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group F - Denmark v Faroe Islands - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - November 12, 2021 Denmark's Joakim Maehle celebrates scoring their third goal with Simon Kjaer Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group F - Denmark v Faroe Islands - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - November 12, 2021 Denmark's Jacob Bruun Larsen in action Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group F - Denmark v Faroe Islands - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - November 12, 2021 Denmark's Jacob Bruun Larsen celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
13 Nov 2021 06:04AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2021 06:28AM)
COPENHAGEN: Already-qualified Denmark secured a comfortable 3-1 win over the Faroe Island on Friday (Nov 12) but their proud run of eight World Cup Group F qualifiers without conceding a goal came to an end as Klaemint Olsen netted late on for the visitors.

Andreas Skov Olsen gave the Danes the lead in the 18th minute and Jacob Bruun Larsen came off the bench to add a second after the hour with the hosts cruising to a convincing victory.

However, Faroese substitute Olsen struck in the 89th minute to dent Denmark's defensive record before Joakim Maehle added a third for the home side three minutes into stoppage time.

The Danes, who had previously booked their ticket to next year's finals in Qatar, round off their campaign with a trip to Scotland, who earlier guaranteed second spot and a place in the March playoffs with a 2-0 win away to Moldova.

Source: Reuters

