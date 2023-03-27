Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Denmark suffer late collapse in 3-2 loss to Kazakhstan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Denmark suffer late collapse in 3-2 loss to Kazakhstan

Denmark suffer late collapse in 3-2 loss to Kazakhstan
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group H - Kazakhstan v Denmark - Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan - March 26, 2023 Denmark's Jonas Wind in action REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Denmark suffer late collapse in 3-2 loss to Kazakhstan
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group H - Kazakhstan v Denmark - Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan - March 26, 2023 Denmark's Victor Nelsson in action REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Denmark suffer late collapse in 3-2 loss to Kazakhstan
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group H - Kazakhstan v Denmark - Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan - March 26, 2023 Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund in action REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
27 Mar 2023 01:03AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2023 01:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ASTANA : Kazakhstan scored three times in the final 17 minutes to complete a remarkable 3-2 win over Denmark in Group H of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Sunday.

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, who netted a hat-trick as Denmark beat Finland 3-1 on Thursday, was again the driving force in attack, scoring twice in the first half to send the visitors into the break with a comfortable lead.

Baktiyor Zainutdinov scored a penalty after a foul by Denmark's Jonas Wind in the 73rd minute to give the hosts hope, but it looked like Denmark would hold on.

Askhat Tagybergen then equalised in the 86th minute with a shot from outside the box before striker Abat Aimbetov headed in one minute before time to complete the comeback for the 115th ranked side in the world.

Six minutes into stoppage time, Aimbetov received his second yellow card and was sent off after elbowing a Danish player.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.