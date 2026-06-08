Logo
Logo

Sport

Denmark's Eriksen collapses again during international match
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Denmark's Eriksen collapses again during international match

Denmark's Eriksen collapses again during international match

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Finals - Czech Republic v Denmark - epet ARENA, Prague, Czech Republic - March 31, 2026 Denmark's Christian Eriksen scores a penalty during the penalty shootout REUTERS/David W Cerny

08 Jun 2026 02:43AM (Updated: 08 Jun 2026 02:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, June 7 : Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in a match against Ukraine on Sunday, but was conscious, the Danish Football Federation said in a social media post.

"Christian Eriksen is conscious and is doing well under the circumstances," the federation said in a statement on X, adding that the friendly had been called off.

Sunday's incident marked the second time the 34-year-old playmaker collapsed to the turf while representing his country.

In 2021 he collapsed during his side's opening European Championship group game against Finland in Copenhagen.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

He received life-saving CPR treatment and was later fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD), and he managed to resume his career at both club and international level. 

There was a dreadful sense of deja vu for Danish football on Sunday as Eriksen collapsed around 20 minutes into the second half, and a sense of shock descended over the stadium as fans realised which player it was that had gone down.

Much as the players from both Denmark and Finland had done five years ago, the Danish and Ukrainian footballers quickly formed a ring around Eriksen while he was being attended to by medics, and he was eventually able to walk to an ambulance.

"Christian is doing well and walked from the field himself. As I see it, the pacemaker is working as it should. He was briefly gone, but very quickly regained consciousness, and we were quickly in contact with him," DBU doctor Morten Boesen told Danish media.

"He will now be examined further in the hospital to find out what caused the incident. We are in constant contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is doing well, and he asked me to talk to all the players and say that he was okay."

Neither Denmark nor Ukraine qualified for this year's World Cup. Denmark were leading 2-1 on Sunday when the match was abandoned.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement